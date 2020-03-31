DNR awaiting guidance on Governor’s boat landing order

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 on March 30, Gov. Henry McMaster announced an Executive Order closing public access to all beaches as well as public boat ramps and landings leading to all, lakes rivers and waterways.
It a statement McMaster said the move was a result of other’s irresponsibility regarding social distancing, on the beaches as well as the lakes and rivers. The incidents, the Governor said, were witnessed by SLED and DNR agents on the weekend of March 28 and 29. “This is unfortunate for those who chose to responsibly follow the instructions of our public health officials, but it is a necessary action to prevent the spread of this dangerous virus,” McMaster said.
The statement said the order does not apply to those possessing a valid commercial fishing license and relies on public docks and landing to do business. The order also does not impact the rights of private property owners living on beaches, lakes, rivers, or waterways in any way.
McMaster’s order authorized the S.C. Department of Natural Resources to consult with the Attorney General’s Office and DHEC for guidance. A day later on March 31, according to the DNR, planning and enforcement are still in the works.
In an email, David Lucas, from the SCDNR Office of Media and Outreach said “While the vast majority of the public boat landings referenced in the Order are under the jurisdiction of county or municipal governments, SCDNR Officers may be called upon to assist local Sheriff’s Offices or Police Departments with enforcement of this or any other Emergency Order issued during this event and will respond to those requests for assistance as needed.”
Lucas’ email also stated, “During a state of emergency, all of the resources and personnel of the SCDNR are available to be deployed as necessary around the state at the direction of state Emergency Managers and the Governor, just like the resources and personnel of other LE [law enforcement] agencies such as SLED, the S.C. Dept. of Public Safety, etc. This situation is no different.”
For now, Lucas said, he had few details on how enforcement of the order will work and DNR’s leadership team and legal staff are working with other agencies as well as the Governor’s Office to get more guidance.
“SCDNR will issue additional statements or messages for the boating public via our website or social media, as those details become available,” Lucas said.