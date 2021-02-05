Despite pandemic, Macedonia community still moving forward while the Pandemic continues

Congratulations to Bonner Elementary School teachers for 2021. Teacher Brooke Tindal has been chosen the Rookie teacher of the year and Mrs. Krystle Ragusa is the 2021 teacher of the year. Mrs. Ragusa is a special education teacher.
Blood Drive
Victory Baptist Church has scheduled a blood drive for Monday, March 15 from 1 to 6p.m.
Fundraisers
Hood's Chapel United Methodist Church has scheduled two fundraisers. On Feb. 20 from 11 to 2p.m. or until sold out for $8.00 you can get fish, hush puppies, cole slaw, baked beans, banana pudding, ice tea or lemonade. On March 27 from 11 to 2p.m. or until sold out for $7.00 you can purchase a Barbecue sandwich, chips, dessert and a drink. Come out an enjoy a delicious meal at a low price, where else can you buy a meal as cheap as this and it is or a very good cause.
Birthdays
Happy birthday to my daughter, Tracy Craven Feb. 14 and my grandson Christopher O'Quinn also on Feb. 14.
If anyone has news give me call at 843-565-3125 or you may e-mail me at jmhood@homesc.com. I need needs by Wed. afternoon for the next week's column.
I hope everyone has a wonderful Valentines Day. God Bless each one as we continue to battle the Pandemic. Also pray for all the shut ins, those grieving and all the military, law enforcement, firefighters, and the first responders.