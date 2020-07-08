Day Dawn Baptist Youth Auxiliary celebrate graduates

On June 28, Day Dawn Baptist Church Pastor, Rev. Joshua Prioleau, along with Deacons, other church officers, and members came together to assist the churches’ Youth Department Officers and members in celebrating 2020 graduates of the church.
The organization celebrated students who were paraded around the church yard in cars, covered with signs identifying each graduate. The pastor and those distributing plaques, certificates, white bibles, and other goodies, wore masks and gloves. Church members applauded participating graduates by blowing the horns of their vehicle as cars carrying graduates circled the church yard.
The event was a tremendous success as they congratulated their high school and college graduates: Chauncey Prioleau, Donaven Williams, Destanee Timmons, Javar Jenkins, Shakaisha Broughton, Trevin Theirse, Nieeshia Mitchell, Diamonte Williams, Myiesha Myers and Maurice Lanier. Congratulations and continued success to these young folks and the many others graduates of 2020.
Daughter of St. Stephen native, named 91st Miss Livingstone College
Miss Eryka Praileau, a daughter of St. Stephen native, Tonya Hawkins Praileau Jackson, formerly of St. Stephen, won the title of Miss Livingstone College, during the college’s 91st college contest, held on the evening of June 23rd. The contest was conducted virtually with two other academically qualified Junior college contestants vying for the crown.
Each contestant had to display a talent and deliver an oratorical piece. Eryka is a granddaughter of former Timberland High School Principal, Cleve Hawkins and retired Berkeley County educator, Jessica Hawkins. She won the votes of the judges on personality, attire, presentation, and speech, and received the largest number of called in votes.
Zeta Male Network Assist Sumter Free Clinic Food Distribution Drive
The Moncks Corner Kappa Alpha Zeta Male Network members assisted volunteers from the Sumter Free Health Clinic in St. Stephen with a “Free Food Distribution Drive from early morning to late afternoon, on June 30th, at the Forty-One Fire Department. They were able to aid 50 families in Berkeley and Williamsburg Counties. The distributed food was made possible through a grant from the Midlands Community Response Fund. Each family received a pre-packaged box of nonperishable food and one box of fruits/vegetables. Rev. Dr. Brian L. Williams facilitated the distribution process for Williamsburg County families, and Fred Wilson, assisted the Berkeley County families. The men are members of the Zeta Male Network, of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. The weather was quite hot, but they helped the clinic volunteers get through the distribution process.
