Croker experienced Live Conversation with NASA’s Astronaut, Victor Glover

Berkeley High School 11th-grader Zaire Coker, who is also a member of the Sigma Beta Club of the Iota Theta Sigma Alumni Chapter, of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., was recently provided with an extraordinary opportunity.
At 1 p.m. Jan. 8, he virtually connected with NASA Astronaut and Pilot of the Crew – 1 Mission to the International Space Station, U.S. Navy Commander Victor Glover Jr.
Commander Glover, who is also a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, stood in the International Space Station, and held a microphone to enable him to receive questions and comments from students on the ground.
Zaire expressed his pleasure at being able to speak with the commander, and asked questions about the commander’s motivation for being a NASA astronaut.
The inquisitive student also wanted to know how it felt to be in the weightless environment of the space station.
Glover, spoke of his training, preparation, and inspiration for achieving the position. He also spoke of the honor he felt at being selected for the position and role.
The commander then demonstrated a few weightless rollovers for his astonished young interviewer.
Zaire is an active member of the Berkeley High School community, a member of the Future Business Leaders of America, the 4-H Pinckney Leadership Club, the NAACP, and the Sigma Beta Club of the Theta Sigma Chapter, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., Southeastern Region.
He is truly a next generation leader who accepts responsibility and loves challenges.
The Beta Sigma Club is a youth auxiliary founded in the 1950s, under the direction of Dr. Parlett L. Moore. The club offers men of Sigma unique opportunities to develop wholesome values, leadership skills and social and cultural awareness of youth during the most critical stage in a youth’s personal development.
Zaire Croker is a 16-year-old Berkley High School junior with a 4.0 GPA.
Iota Theta Sigma President Kevin Blake, along with members Bakari Jackson and Roanld Blackwood, said they are pleased to have Zaire as a member of the Sigma Beta Club and encourage other young men to join them.
Palmetto Community Action Partnership Aids Area Residents
The Palmetto Community Action Partnership aids residents of Berkeley, Dorchester and Charleston counties.
To be eligible for assistance, individuals must meet federal income requirements, present a valid picture ID with current service address, present social security cards and birth dates for all members of the household, present total household income for all household members within the past 30 days, current and last two months of utility bills.
The Community Action Partnership organization will provide assistance with electric bills, adult and child dental service, rental assistance, financial literacy classes, temporary shelter assistance, life sustaining medication assistance, emergency needs, gas/propane assistance (seasonal program), Medical care, and vehicle repair (in support of employment).
Services are by appointment only and new appointments open at 8 a.m. each Friday. Interested individuals should call 1-844-769-448 or visit www.palmettocap.org to schedule a phone screening.
The Moncks Corner Resource Connection Center is located at 325 E Main St., Moncks Corner, however, due to COVID-19, visits may not be made without prior approval. Virtual and dropbox services are available.
Sympathy
Expressions of sympathy are sent to the family of Deacon Louis Manigault of Moncks Corner and the family of Shirley Cleveland of Pineville.
I am requesting continued prayers for these families and all others that have experienced the passing of loved ones as we begin the year 2021.
