COVID-19 Vaccinations and Unity Celebration planned

Roper St. Francis Health Care will be providing Moderna vaccine opportunities, March 15 through 19, to Berkeley County Residents 55 and older (1A or 1B categories), at the Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E Main Street, Moncks Corner. Appointments are required, and drive through and walk-up appointments are accepted.
Patients may drive into the complex and receive the vaccine in the comfort of their vehicles. Whether driving or walking, masks are required, and patients will be required to wait for 15 minutes after getting the vaccine to ensure no adverse side effects. Providers will be on-site and ready to treat anyone experiencing a reaction. Persons 65 and older in need of transportation to the appointment, can call the Trident Agency on Aging at 843-554-2275.
Any persons arriving without an appointment will be turned away. Moderna is a two-dose vaccine, and those participating in the March 15 – 19 appointment will receive their second dose April – 16. The event is being sponsored in conjunction with the Town of Moncks Corner, Berkeley County, SCHA, SCDHEC, and the SC National Guard.
Unity Missionary Baptist Anniversary Team Shares Event Theme/Colors
The 150-Year Anniversary Chair and Committee for the year long celebration of the Unity Missionary Baptist Church Celebration has announced that the theme for the celebration is, “The Lord had Done Great Things for Us,” and is taken from Psalm 126:3. Colors for the anniversary celebration are black and gold. I also wish to include here a correction note for the prior column. It included an error which stated that on the first Sunday in June of 1941, on HWY 45 in Orangeburg on the Berkeley/Orangeburg line, the newly built Anderson Baptist Church was opened for service. It should have stated that the “newly built Unity Baptist Church,” was opened for service.
The history of the Unity Missionary Baptist Church is significant, and we wish to ensure that the information shared with our reads is informative and accurate. As a reminder, the anniversary celebration will begin, 10 a.m., March 28, with a parking lot assembly. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be conducted virtually. Rev. Aaron T. Brown, Sr., is pastor and Mrs. Claretha Ravenell-Eaddy is anniversary chairman.
For additional information contact Mrs. Eaddy at 843-753-3183. They would love for celebrants to join them at the 14152 Old Number Six Highway location on the Berkeley/Orangeburg County Line, Eutawville.
