COVID-19 forces courthouse to go virtual

An historic pandemic has forced the Berkeley County courts to make some history as well. Court has gone virtual; social distancing is now being practiced in General Sessions Court.
After the Chief Justice of the State Supreme Court mandated that something had to be done and a specific video program had to be used, the plan was given the go-ahead by 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson and then implemented by the Berkeley County Clerk of Court and the county’s technology department.
WebEx is the video conferencing program being used for Circuit Court and on April 25, it was launched with 19 cases being handled throughout the day. It will help the court get back on track when it comes to scheduling.
“They consisted of bond reductions, time served, probation and emergency bond motions,” said Leah Guerry-Dupree, Berkeley County’s Clerk of Court. “Those were pretty innocuous type hearings, that was our first time so we wanted to be very careful.”
Guerry-Dupree said, on a good day at the courthouse, before the virus forced closures and social distancing, about 20 hearings would be a good, day long, session. Now, in some cases, the arresting officers just have to head to their living room, rather than take the stand.
“It went very smooth. The jail was involved, they were set up, we had the PD, they were at their homes. Most of the PDs were at their homes,” Guerry-Dupree said.
“The concern was the jail and how they were going to get everything functioning and flowing from the jail but they jumped right on it,” she said. “Scarlett called me and asked me and I was all for it. I had no problem. It was a collaborative effort of getting everything flowing. I am really proud of Berkeley.”
The plan is to hold hearings twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Family Court hearings will also begin soon using the virtual system.