Calls for utility payment assistance up 300%

Trident United Way (TUW) released some concerning numbers regarding those needing help paying their utility bills. Calls to the organization’s 211 resource line increased 300% in early June.
TUW reports that in the last two weeks of May there were 274 requests for assistance. In the first two weeks of June the number increased to 872. The high number is mainly due to the ending of moratoriums on evictions and utility shut-offs and the bills are now coming due.
“The utility spike this month is huge, much bigger than we anticipated it would be,” said Cathy Easley, from Trident United Way. “People who have not been working have not been able to pay their utility bill.”
Trident United Way urges those who are struggling with payments to reach out to their providers and work out a payment plan because they will eventually be held liable for unpaid housing and utility bills. What’s more, the summer heat will only make things worse.
“We have a huge spike because of the weather around here in July and August normally, so that could contribute as we get further into summer,” said Easley.
TUW said donations are needed now more than ever with the growing utility needs. The organization has a variety of ways to help, including the 211 resource line along with Resource Connection Centers in Berkeley and Dorchester Counties.
TUW said some families will still be protected under the federal CARES Act, which states families renting from owners who have a federally insured mortgage, families who live in subsidized housing or receive federally subsidized vouchers cannot be evicted through August 24.