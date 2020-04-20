Big storm causes only minor damage in Jamestown

Thankfully, our community received only minimal damages from the recent tornado. Mostly, there were lots of downed trees and debris.
Many of our homes were left without power for a few hours. My thoughts and prayers go to neighboring communities, such as Cordesville and parts of Moncks Corner, which suffered greater damages.
According to the National Weather Service, the tornado was categorized as an EF2, which indicates a strong storm with winds ranging from 111 to 135 mph.
Comfort during trying times
As this coronavirus pandemic continues to affect our everyday lives, many people are holding on to hope and faith that it will end soon.
Some of our local pastors have found new ways of reaching out to their congregation, via social media and even conference calling. We’ve also seen the times of drive-up communions and worship services.
One local pastor, Rev. Robert McCutchen Jr. shares that we should all continue to be prayerful in troubling times like these. He says that we should look to the Lord for our strength and comfort, as found in the 23rd Psalm of the Bible.
He also suggests reading the scripture Psalm 121, which reminds us that our help comes from the Lord.
McCutchen adds that we all should try to stay within the mandates which were handed down by our state and local authorities and most of all for everyone to remain safe.
Condolences
Condolences are sent to the family of the late Vanilla Price Calhoun Nixon. She lived to see 94 wonderful years and departed this life last February.
Nixon was born and reared in Jamestown. However, she spent her latter years in Charleston. She was well loved by her family. She is most remembered for her “telephone ministry.”
Each day, she would call all her family members and friends, checking to make sure they were doing well. Everyone looked forward to receiving that telephone call from her. Nixon also loved crocheting.
She made beautiful Afghans and napsacks, and often gifted them to people that were near and dear to her. She was the mother of her church, read her Bible daily and loved the Lord. She will truly be missed by all who knew her.
