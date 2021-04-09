Berkeley County rental assistance deadline is April 16

Only a few days are left to apply for the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Berkeley County. The deadline is 5 p.m. on April 16. To qualify for the program, you must be a Berkeley County resident who rents and is unable to pay rent and/or utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Berkeley County received approximately $6.89 million, from the U.S. Treasury Department, to allocate for the program. To date, a total of $1,313,836.58 in funding has been requested ($1,248,337.91 in rent and $65,498.67 in utilities), with approximately $4.89 million still available.
Berkeley County has received 750 applications so far; they remain under review to see whether they meet the funding requirements.
Individuals are encouraged to apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program online at BerkeleyCountySC.gov. A link to the application is posted on the homepage. Paper applications will be made available by request. Applicants who need to request a paper application or have questions can call the Emergency Rental Assistance Hotline at 843-377-8507.
The hotline will be available 24/7. Leave a message and your call will be returned within 24 hours. When applications are received, each application will be assigned a number. On Monday, April 19, a lottery will occur, randomly sorting all application numbers; and estimated timeframes will be provided so applicants know when their application will be reviewed.
Read more about the program and find out whether you qualify here: https://bit.ly/3lgJJ9e