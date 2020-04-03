You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
COVID-19

Berkeley County Provides List of CLOSED Boat Landings in the County HM

  • Updated
Limehouse Boat Landing
Buy Now

DNR officers cruise past Limehouse Boat Landing on Johns Island after an executive order by Gov. Henry McMaster closed boat ramps to the public on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2020-16, which orders the closure of all public access points to the state’s beaches, as well as closure of all public boat ramps, landings and other access points on the state’s lakes, rivers and waterways. The CLOSED boat landing list below includes but is NOT limited to the following.

Amos Lee Gourdine Landing (Russellville Landing)

Arrowhead Landing

Bushy Park Saltwater & Freshwater Landings

Daniel Island Marina

Durham Creek Landing (Cypress Gardens Landing)

Fred L. Day Landing (Duckpond Landing)

General Moultrie Landing (Santee Cooper Landing)

The Hatchery Landing

Henderson Guerry Landing

Huger Park Landing

Jamestown Landing (Lenuds Landing)

John R Bettis Landing

Mac Flood Landing (Augustus M Flood)

McConnell’s Landing

Ralph Hamer Senior Landing (Quinby Landing)

Rembert C. Dennis Landing (Wadboo Landing)

Richardson’s Landing

Spiers Landing

Thornley Forest II Landing

West Dike Landing (E. Jarvis Morris Landing)

William Dennis Landing (Biggins Landing)

Wilsons Landing

According to the order, this does NOT apply to individuals possessing a commercial fishing license or permit to the extent such individuals may seek to utilize or rely upon public access points in connection with commercial fishing activities. Additionally, this order does not impact the rights of private property owners living on beaches, lakes, rivers, or waterways in any way.

SCDNR put together a comprehensive FAQ document relating to order 2020-16. That can be found HERE.