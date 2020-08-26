Berkeley County offers additional in-person absentee voting locations

Berkeley County’s Voter Registration and Elections has partnered with the Berkeley County Public Library System to open two satellite locations in October for Berkeley County citizens to vote in-person absentee ahead of the General Election on Nov. 3.
The St. Stephen Library, 113 Ravenell Dr., St. Stephen; and Hanahan Library, 1216 Old Murray Court in Hanahan, are the satellite locations.
Voting machines will be available for in-person voting weekdays, between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 pm, Oct. 19, 20, 21, 23, 26, 27, 28 and Oct. 30.
On Oct. 22 and 29, voting machines will be available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 22, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
Registered Berkeley County voters may also vote in-person absentee at the county’s Voter Registration and Elections Office, 6 Belt Drive, Moncks Corner, starting at 9 a.m. on Oct. 5. The office will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Nov. 2 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Extended office hours will be available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29. In-person absentee voting will close at the Voter Registration and Elections Office at 5 p.m. on Nov. 2.
Voters can also request an absentee ballot by mail and check to make sure their voter registration information is up to date through one of the following ways:
By phone: 843-719-4056.
By email: webvre@berkeleycountysc.gov.
Online at www.scvotes.gov (must print and submit application). The Berkeley County Public Information Office is the resource for this information.
Send items of interest to Yvonne Barnes, 1458 Colonel Maham Dr., Pineville, SC 29468 or email ybarnes@homesc.com.