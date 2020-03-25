Berkeley County has no plans to invoke “stay at home order”

As other local leaders discuss plans to make sure people stay at home to help prevent the possible spread of COVID-19, Berkeley County released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying such move is not on the table just yet.
“Berkeley County continues to be proactive in our actions to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Berkeley County Council has no plans at this time to invoke a “stay at home” ordinance.” County Supervisor Johnny Cribb said in the statement.
“We will continue to monitor conditions daily and work with our local, state and federal leaders to make the best and most informed decisions possible,” the statement said. “Our Governor has led us through several emergencies to date and in each case, including now, has demonstrated strong leadership and erred on the side of life safety,” Cribb said. “As a County, we will stand behind the Governor and encourage everyone to follow his executive orders, stay informed, listen to the advice of medical professionals, and most importantly, stay safe.”