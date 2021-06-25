Berkeley citizens had a very enjoyable 'Day in the Son'

Victory Baptist Church had a "Day in the Son" with some very special friends from Berkeley Citizens the weekend of May 15. They played softball, broke bread, and had lots of smiles and laughter with the individuals at BCI at the Bonneau Park.
Berkeley Citizens is a nonprofit residual home organization for over 100 adults with special needs and disabilities in our community based in Moncks Corner.
Victory Baptist was truly blessed to spend some fun out in the sun working with them, their friends and their staff that all came out to cheer them on. The church hopes to continue to provide ministry events like this to serve their community. Victory Baptist would love to share more about the event. You can call April at 843-371-9289.
Prayer List
Pray for Ada Giggleman, Hugh and Judy Phillips, Mike Truluck, James Litchfield, Tommy Altman, Billy Mipps, Janelle Basel, Wanda Workman, Juanita Thomas, Jim Burke, Sharon Jones, Cookie Rodgers, Dicky Brunson, Jeff Garrett, Jackie Wilson, firefighters, first responders, law enforcement, military, our community and country.
If anyone has news give me a call at 843-565-3125 or email me at jmhood@homesc.com. I need news by Wednesday afternoon for the next week's column.