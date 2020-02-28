BARNES: Rock Hill Baptist, Family and Friends Services

The Rock Hill Baptist Church will conduct its Family and Friends Program, as a three-night and one-day program component.
The evening programs will begin at 7 p.m. On March 11, with Rev. Antonio Lee of Oak Grove Baptist Church, Cope, as the speaker.
On March 13, Pastor Aaron Brown of Unity Missionary Baptist Church, Eutawville, will be the speaker. On Friday, March 13, Pastor Rodney Francis of Antioch Baptist Church, Newberry, will be the speaker. The closing event will occur 4 p.m., Sunday, March 15, with Pastor E.J. German, of Mount Zion AME Church, Garnett, as the speaker.
The Rev. Raymond B. Young is Pastor of Rock Hill Baptist Church, 975 S. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner. An invitation is extended to everyone to attend all or any of the scheduled sessions. For additional information, interested individuals may contact the church at 843-330-9866.
The Antioch Baptist Association Minister’s Wives Auxiliary
The Antioch Baptist Association Minister’s Wives Auxiliary cordially invites everyone to its Annual Program, being conducted 5 p.m., March 14, at Rock Hill Baptist Church, Moncks Corner, 975 S. Live Oak Street. Rev. Raymond Young is Host Pastor, and Sister Diane Brown is President of the Minister’s Wives Auxiliary. Rev. Dr. Leon G. Brown is Association Moderator.
Legislative Day
The third annual South Caroline Divine Nine Legislative Day activities will begin at 7 a.m., March 10, at Trinity Education Community and Conference Center, 2523 Richland St., Columbia.
The official program will begin at 8 a.m.. Registration is $30 per person. For more information, interested persons mail email scsocialactionchait@gmail.com or go to #SCDivineNineLD2020.
Prioleau’s Pastoral Anniversary a Celebratory Concert
During 10 a.m. Service, February 23, the Day Dawn Baptist Church family celebrated the 48th anniversary of service of Rev. Joshua Prioleau, as its pastor. The celebration took the form of a choral concert with songs dedicated from the various church choirs. Rev. Joshua and Mrs. Betty Prioleau are beloved members of the church. The concert was followed by a fellowship dinner in the church’s’ fellowship hall.
Get Well Wishes
Our thoughts and prayers for health and safety go out to Loretta White, Elizabeth Jenkins, Lamont Holback, Shirley Cleveland, Elouise King, Clement Williams, Trustee George Casey, Queen Dingle, George Prioleau, St. Julian Jenkins, Annie Washington, John Mustapher, Rev. John Williams, Isaac Milligan, Louis Manigault, Jessica Hawkins, Lennie Jenkins, and Mary Lee Casey.
Send news items to ybarnes@homesc.com or mail them to Yvonne J. Barnes, 1458 Colonel Maham Dr., Pineville, SC 29468. Telephone: 843-567-4182.