BARNES: MCNPH Council Election Day Service Project Assisted Voters

Beginning at 6 a.m. on Nov. 3, members of the MCNPH Council began implementing an Election Day Service Project designed to support the greater community as they stood in lines to carry out their civic duty of voting.
Seven out of eight MCNPHC organizations participated in the 2020 Election Day Service Project. Members from the Iota Theta Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., Moncks Corner Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., and Iota Beta Beta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Nu Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., the Berkeley County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Kappa Alpha Zeta Alumnae Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., and the Kappa Rho Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc., participated with an estimated total of nine members at J.K. Gourdin Elementary School and 27 members at College Park Middle School.
Kevin Barnes of Iota Beta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. provided large marketing signs identifying the Moncks Corner Panhellenic Council, for the event.
Other organizational signs were also present as identifiers of participating member organizations.
Water, snacks, pop-up tents and chairs for comfort were also present to support those in long lines.
Darlene Broughton, of the Berkeley County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., was the chair for this project, which was brought to the membership for implementing by Krystal Yeadon, President of the MCNPHC, and a member of the Kappa Rho Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.
A total of 36 members of the MCNPH Council participated in the Election Day Service Project. Member, Bakari Jackson of Iota Theta Sigma Chapter, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., commented that “the council’s membership united their non-partisan efforts in the Election Day Service Project, to serve the community for the greater good.”
Pineville Community remembers honorary mayor
The Pineville Community located on the Northern end of Berkeley County is unincorporated, but for years the residents of the area celebrated the giving nature of Isaiah “Port” Blanding.
Blanding was considered a legend in his own time...he never met a stranger. He was considered “the Mayor of Pineville” by many.
He was also affectionately known as Port, Mr. Port, Shortie or Tucker.
He always made time for family and friends and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone.
Isaiah had a passion for operating heavy duty equipment and singing. His passion for operating heavy duty equipment led him to establish Blanding and Sons Contracting, which specialized in land grading and excavation.
Blanding offered his equipment service freely to the community, even when there had been no request for assistance, if he saw a need, he simply responded.
As a longtime faithful member of Day Dawn Baptist Church, Isaiah served as an usher for many years. He also was a member of the Trustee Board, Male Choir and served as the Sound Technician for the church. He was an original member of the Gospel Travelers and served the community as a senior officer of the Pineville Volunteer Firefighter Department.
We are certain his wife Jessie, their seven children, numerous grands, sisters, all in-laws, and other relatives and friends will miss him dearly. Additionally, the Pineville Community will always hold his memory dear. Blanding transitioned on Nov. 4 of this year.
