BARNES: Importance of responding to the 2020 Census

With the nation, our state and its cities, towns and villages focused on addressing and responding to the COVID-19, many have forgotten to respond to their received 2020 Census document. The fear of going out, even to the post office, has been and continues to be a concern for some. Having heard from a few persons that they still have not sent their survey in, I thought this an appropriate time to provide encouragement in that area.
It is important to know that the Census response can be provided by phone, mail or online. You do not have to return the form by mail, if you are concerned about going to the post office. If you choose to respond by telephone, English and Spanish speakers may do so from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, Eastern Time. Call lines are available in English and59 non-English languages, including American Sign Language, as well as guides in Braille and large print. To call in English: 844-330-2020; Spanish: 844-468-2020; English (for Puerto Rico Residents): 844-418-2020; Spanish (for Puerto Rico residents): 844-426-2020; TDD (Telephone Display Device): 844-467-2020. Non-English and Non-Spanish Language Hours of Operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Eastern Time. Telephone census contact numbers for the 59 non-English languages are available on the Census website at 2020Census.gov.
The Census form can also be completed on line at the 2020Census.gov site. The Census, on form information and telephone contacts, will ask a few simple questions about you and everyone who is or will be living with you on April 1, 2020. All responses are kept confidential.
Your response by completing the form in some way, is important because it will determine the allocation of federal funds for more than 100 programs, including Medicaid, Head Start, block grants for community mental health services, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP. The 2020 Census will also determine the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives. The information is used to draw Congressional and state legislative districts. Locally Census information is also used to assist with new schools, new clinics, new roads, and more services for families, older adults and children. There are many additional uses that are important and the benefits derived from the responses of citizens are too numerous to present in this column.
Please take the time to complete the short survey, and submit by mail, on your computer/electronic device or by telephone. Once the survey is completed, there will be no need for you to receive visitors at your door. No Census door-to-door visits are to occur prior to April 30, 2020.
Thank you to our Pharmacy and Funeral Home Professionals
You never know how folks will feel about a thing, until they let you know. Well, in an earlier column, I thanked a number of medical professionals for their untiring service as we continue experiencing the Coronavirus situation. In an attempt to be comprehensive, I realized following submission there were two areas that I failed to identify, specifically, for their service. I wish to correct that omission here. I did not specifically identify a medical group that was and is on the front line daily. They are our pharmacists and pharmacy staff. I wanted them to know how much we appreciate their sacrifices as they face the public daily, receiving prescriptions and distributing medications. Some medications are deliverable by mail; however, many medications are picked-up daily by customers. Without fail, our pharmacies were and continue to be open and responsive. On behalf of everyone, I say, “Thank you.”
The other service institution consists of funeral home directors and their staff. Heaven knows, no pun intended, we are grateful for their service. When called upon for action they addressed the needs of families, whose loved ones had passed from COVID-19, as well as other conditions, with the same degree of care, love and expected concern. Therefore, to them as well, I say “Thank you.” To all service providers who went beyond the call of duty, in all professions, we thank you for your dedication and untiring sacrifice. “Thank you one and all!”
With Sympathy
Expressions of sympathy are sent to the family of Dr. Karen Wrighten on the passing of a brother. We solicit your prayers for the family during their time of grief.
Keeping in Prayer
We are praying for the recovery of health for all sick and shut in individuals. We solicit the prayers of our readers for the families dealing with COVID19 and all other conditions throughout these difficult days.
Items of Interest
