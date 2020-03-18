BARNES: Antioch Association’s Pre-Convention Session

The One Day Pre-Convention Session of the Antioch Baptist Association is schedule to begin 9 am, March 21, at St. Peter’s Baptist Church, 222 St. Peters Church Rd., Pineville. Rev. Roger Rembert is host pastor. Association members are requested to attend. Rev. Dr. Leon G. Brown is Association Moderator.
St. Philip Benizi/Our Lady of Peace Vacation Bible School
Children are invited to come aboard the Vacation Bible School Train at St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church for summer fun and learning. Vacation Bible School for the St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church and Our Lady of Peace Mission students will be conducted from five to eight pm, Monday, July 13 through Friday, July 17. Parents are asked to RSVP a spot in the VBS Program, titled “Rocky Mountain Railway.” In order to assist the staff in planning properly to ensure that enough food and supplies are in place, for a successful program; parents are asked to fill out a preliminary form. The referenced is being placed at the back of the participating churches, and will list each child’s full name and grade. Those wishing to participate are asked to return the slip in the collection basket from now until the last weekend in March. Full applications will be provided in April. For more information, contact the St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church office.
Annual Low Country Crown Program
The annual Low Country District Missionary Crown Program will be conducted 3 pm, April 4, at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 1561 Mosstree Rd., North Charleston. The Rev. Dr. Alfred Williams is host pastor. All Missionaries of the Berkeley County Antioch Baptist Association are invited to attend. Program participants will be modeling hats of various sizes, décor, and colors. Attendance is free and open to persons from other organizations, etc.
Get Well Wishes
We are sending wishes for healing and health to Loretta White, Elizabeth Jenkins, Lamont Holback, Shirley Cleveland, Elouise King, Clement Williams, Trustee George Casey, Queen Dingle, George Prioleau, St. Julian Jenkins, Annie Washington, John Mustapher, Mary Lee Casey, Rev. John Williams, Robert Smalls and Lenny Jenkins.
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday wishes are sent to Alandra Kelly, John Hawkins, Jalen Hawkins, Marva Patterson, and Eryka Praileau.
Items of Interest
Send items of interest to Yvonne Barnes, 1458 Colonel Maham Dr., Pineville, SC, 29468 or email ybarnes@homesc.com.