BARNES: A Black history tribute to Wilhelmina J. Moore

It is interesting that during the month of February which is established for special recognition of African American notables, Wilhelmina Moore, a former community activist, and extraordinary educator, would transition.
It is as if the stars were aligned to carry her off to her well-earned reward.
Moore, a native of Berkley County, grew up in the Village of Pineville. She secured her early education training in schools in Berkeley, Charleston and Bamberg counties.
She attained her first higher education degree from Vorhees Junior College in Denmark, and continued over time at South Carolina State College (University), earning a bachelor's degree in education.
She later matriculated at the University of Georgia, Athens, where she earned her master's is school counseling.
Wilhelmina earned her educational specialist degree at South Carolina State University and was pursuing her doctoral degree when her health began to fail.
As she worked to earn her various degrees, she was committed to her family, students, church and her community.
She was an extraordinary teacher and school counselor for more than 50 years, the majority of which were spent in Berkeley County with several years in the Williamsburg County Public School system.
In each instructional setting she occupied, students were the priority. She was their full-time advocate.
This trail blazer assisted countless students in securing a higher education degree. And as she advocated for them at the school level, she felt a calling to serve at the district level as a member of the Berkeley County School District’s Board of Trustees for more than 23 years.
This service occurred during her instructional time in Williamsburg County.
Moore was so loved and appreciated by her community, that in April 30, 2016, the Berkeley County School District and the Cross Community, came together to dedicate and name the renovated auditorium at Cross High School, in her honor.
A plaque was placed on the outside of the auditorium’s wall. She was also named to the Vorhees College Hall of Fame for outstanding achievement and continued support of her alma mater.
Moore was a civil rights activist, who fought for equal educational opportunity for Berkeley County residents and her area constituents. This daughter of the late Fred and Susan Jager has left an enormous legacy for her children, all family members, friends and those committed to civic engagement.
The community she served is grateful for her life and wish her family to know that she will not be forgotten.
