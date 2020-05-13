Baptist convention postponed until May
Following careful consideration, input from convention leadership, members, and the scheduled convention hotel, in Myrtle Beach, Dr. D. E. Green, Convention President, has determined it appropriate and advisable to postpone the scheduled June 2020 Educational and Missionary Convention of South Carolina.
COVID-19 continues to be a major concern for everyone, and especially for events where large numbers of individuals are called upon to gather. The leadership considers it unwise to continue with such events at this time, and apologizes for any inconvenience the postponement may cause. Additional information for those that registered for the conference or those who still wish to contribute to the Baptist Educational and Missionary Convention, as a means of supporting future events, may secure information by going to info@bemcsc.org.
Baptist E and M Woman’s Convention Postponed — Mini Streaming Session planned
The 132nd session of the Woman’s Baptist Educational and Missionary Conference of South Carolina has been rescheduled for June 2021 in Spartanburg. Mrs. Hilda Gadsden, President of
The convention indicated that every effort would be made to secure streaming services to conduct a smaller session, June 2020, with registered members. If successful, the conducting of business and election of officers may be accomplished. With this said, registration of churches and individuals is still being encouraged. Registration may be accomplished at the conference website at wbemcsc.org., through May 29, 2020.
Please note that those that registered for attendance and secured rooms at conference hotels may cancel then at any time: Marriott, downtown – 864-596-1211; AC Hotel – 864-585-8900; Hampton Inn – 864-577-9080, and Courtyard by Marriott – 864-585-2400. The 2020 Rainbow Tea program has also been cancelled.
N.P.H.C. Moncks Corner Chapter Scholarship
The Moncks Corner Chapter of the National Pan-Hellenic Council Inc., will present a $500 scholarship to a deserving high school senior in Berkeley County.
The award is based on the following criteria:
1. must be a graduating senior.
2. Must have an accumulated Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.00 or better on a 4.00 scale, and must include an official transcript.
3. Must have scored at least an SAT score of 950 (Verbal and Math only) or at least an ACT score of 19.
4. Must have participated in extracurricular activities and community service;
5. Must submit a copy of the letter of acceptance from a four-year college or university;
6. Must have two letters of recommendations on original (not copied) letterheads from a teacher, principal, clergy, or community leader;
7. Must complete a 250 to 300-word essay on his/her career goal or his/her most difficult challenge submitted in MLA-style The scholarship recipient must provide proof of acceptance and enrollment from the College’s or University’s Registrar’s office on official letterhead. Upon receipt of proof of enrollment, the Council will issue the award to the recipient’s parent or guardian. The completed application, essay, official transcript, copy of SAT and/or ACT scores, and letters of recommendation should be placed in a sealed manila envelope and mailed to Post Office Box 115 Moncks Corner, SC 29461 postmarked by June 1, 2020. A copy of the application may be secured from the senior’s school, MCNPHC member or by request via email at: mcnphc@gmail.com.
Sympathy
I continue to receive news of the passing of area residents. I was saddened to hear of the passing of Rev. John Williams, a former Pulpit Associate at Day Dawn Baptist Church, Pineville; Alonia “Maxine” White of Bonneau, and Ida Lucretia Ross White, formerly of Pineville. Our prayers and thoughts go out to these and other families who are grieving the passing of loved ones.
Send items of interest from the Pineville and Moncks Corner area to Yvonne Barnes, 1458 Colonel Maham Dr., Pineville, SC 29468 or email ybarnes@homesc.com.