Aquatic Center opens

Dorchester District 2 and the City of North Charleston celebrated the opening of the new North Charleston Aquatic Center at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday July 31st.
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey spoke about how the aquatics center was a major undertaking for both the city and the school district. He praised the collaborative effort of the North Charleston city council and the Dorchester District 2 board of trustee.
"I salute the board for working with us on this project," Summey said. "This is a dream come true for a lot of people."
Summey also looked forward to the benefits that this center can have on the children of the area. He said that the center can help in the effort to educate children about exercise and water as well as proper aquatic safety.
"Hopefully we can teach every child how to swim," Summey said.
Charleston City Councilman Ron Brinson said that the aquatic center will not only benefit the swimmers in the community but all of North Charleston and Dorchester County. He explained that the people who will come to the aquatic center for events and swim meets will also bring with them, commerce to other Lowcountry businesses.
"This facility is going to attract every year thousands from across the country," Brinson said.
DD2 Superintendent Joe Pye said that the North Charleston Aquatics Center is the beginning of a long partnership between the city and the school district.
"This is a growing partnership, this is not a one time event or a publicity stunt," Pye said.
Pye said that the aquatic center is going to lead to a lot of growth in the area as well as increase interest in swimming programs.
"This has tremendous potential," Pye said. "This is going to be wonderful for our communty."
The center will officially be open on August 1st.