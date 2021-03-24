An adorable, excited little boy decorates for Easter

Elias Strickland son of Carlus and Kristian Strickland is very excited about Easter. He has his Easter Tree decorated and the morning of the tree decorating all little Elias could think of when his feet hit the floor was about decorating the tree. He also helped Mrs. Vaiter Litchfield decorate her tree. It is so nice to hear about a child being so excited in this dramatic time in this world. Elias is a typical 3-year-old who likes to play in dirt, with his hot wheels cars and etc,.
Elias has CSID a congenital disease meaning his body does not make enzymes to proceed sugar, starch and lactose. Elias has two sisters Carly, 11 years old and Gracelynn, 8 years old. Lets wish all the family a very happy Easter.
Easter Egg Hunt
Hood's Chapel United Methodist Church will be having an Easter egg hurt on Sat. March 27 at 1 p.m. for the community children. On that day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be their Barbecue Fundraiser. You can buy a sandwich plate lunch for $8 which consists of a BBQ sandwich, chips, drink and dessert or the dinner plate for $10 which consists of barbecue, hash, rice, mac and cheese, cole slaw, drink and dessert, no sauce added, you can add it yourself.
Sunrise Service
Hood"s Chapel United Methodist Church will have Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m.
Prayer List
Keep all the following in your prayers: Marian Taylor, Ada Giggleman, Hugh and Judy Phillips, Christy Meade, Tommy Aultman, Billy Mipps, Mike Truluck, Dicky Brunson, Juanita Thomas, Sunny Mills, Steve Mitchell, Jackie Wilson, Jeff Garrett. Chris McKnight, Sharon Janes, Fred Morris, Kim Freeman, JR Morris, Shirley Hood, James Litchfield, Janelle Basel, Bill Edmonds, Rene Caddell, all those grieving, firefighters, first responders, law enforcement, military, our community and country.
If anyone has news give me a call at 843-565-3125 or e-mail me jmhood@homesc.com. I need news by Wednesday afternoon for the next week's column.