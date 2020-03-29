Adapting and surviving in response to COVID-19

I thought long and hard about writing a column for the Independent this week, with many businesses, schools, churches and community events closed or cancelled, there did not seem to be much to write about.
However, I have had time to rethink my position on a submission.
You see, I have had numerous conversations and many observations this week that helped me to realize just how many individuals and institutions are still hard at work.
Modes of delivery are different, but they are still on the job.
Many local church services, for example, are being delivered via technology and other streaming systems.
This, for many of us, is new and different. The fact that everyone is innovating, however, is just heartwarming.
Our school personnel, at every level, are still working with students to keep them updated, informed, and motivated in an effort to prepare them for transition to the next level of schooling, or readiness for return to school this term.
Students at every level are working, either on a technology platform, or through packets, in an effort to keep up with their required learning away from the physical school setting.
Parents are also serving as tutors for their children, and are doing the best they can to keep them focused and on task.
For some, this has been a daunting task.
School facilities are also being kept in a state of readiness for the return of everyone to their place of learning whenever the time is right.
Administrators, custodial staff and cafeteria personnel are all doing their best to support students in adjusting to learning away from the school setting.
Many bus drivers are also on the job, carrying those important meals to students, who are grateful for them.
Our post offices and postal workers in general, are still hard at work receiving, sorting and delivering mail.
Rain, hail, sleet, snow, nor viruses can keep them from their tasks on behalf of the U.S. postal Service customers.
Do not worry FedEx; we know you are out there as well. Special thanks as well to those truck drivers who are working long days and nights to get needed supplies to grocery stores, doctor’s offices, hospitals, etc.
We cannot forget the many medical offices that are operating to assist clients with urgent needs. I know personally a dentist who fixed a tooth that experienced a midsection split, resulting in excruciating mouth and facial pain at the worst possible time.
Thanks to Dr. Sam Pratt for saving me.
I know there are many other physicians operating to serve those in need. I say thank you to them on behalf of their clients.
The list of people, etc., that are continuing to sacrifice for others, is too many to identify here, but I cannot discontinue this sharing without honoring our front line medical personnel in hospitals, clinics and other associated medical sites.
We hear daily of the need for ventilators, special facial masks and plastic gloves at hospitals for medical workers. These service personnel have families that care about them. The patients aren’t the only ones with families. Let us utilize our united/collective voices to see that these medical service providers receive the materials and various equipments needed to serve their patients, as well as to keep them safe as they serve.
Now, I have shared a little about the people and resources staying afloat to serve the public good. I have to say, as well, that the medical offices and other service providers that are open to the public are utilizing social/physical distancing methods and sanitation procedures as directed by DHEC and the CDC. If we’re to win the war against this virus it is important for us, as consumers, to adhere to the guidance provided by the CDC and DHEC as well. Please, let us all follow these procedures:
Stay home, except for key reasons, such as groceries, pharmacy, hospital and medicine pick-ups. When you have to go out, utilize social distancing and hygiene methods.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. I know this is difficult to remember, as we are all use to touching our face without a thought.
Just remember that your life may depend on remembering, “Not to touch your face.”Avoid close contact with people who are sick; put distance between yourself and other people. Stay home if you are sick. Cover coughs and sneezes with tissue or use the inside of your elbow. Throw the tissue in the trash, then immediately wash your hands. There are many more tips to assist us in dealing with the COVID-19 Virus. Visit the CDC or DHEC website to find additional steps and strategies.
The bottom line is for all of us to stay vigilant.
My husband is one of those people who require numerous medical visits to more than one physician for care.
That means I will be going out, as his transporter, on doctor’s visits.
I am following the prescribed measures; going out only when necessary; traveling with plastic gloves, antibacterial hand sanitizer, washing my hands frequently for 20 minutes plus, and traveling with tissue for coughing, etc.
I close with a great big thank you to all that are working to make things better for everyone during these unusual and trying times.
Special Kudos are sent to our doctors, nurses and other medical personnel for their untiring and dedicated service, as they put their own lives on the line daily, to save others.
Let us assist them in their venture by staying in and lessening the opportunity for us to become victims of COVID-19. Stay Safe out there!
Get Well Wishes
Wishes for recovery of health are going out to Geneva Lloyd, who is currently a patient at Trident Hospital, and all that are suffering from the COVID-19 Virus.