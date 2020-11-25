5 ways to show your pet you care this holiday season

During the holidays, there are endless ways to show the humans around you how much you love them. Finding ways to extend the joy of the season to pets who are a part of the family takes a bit more creativity.
No. 1: Spend quality time together: Between shopping, cooking and decorating, the hustle and bustle of the season can be distracting. However, no matter what’s going on, it’s important to spend quality time with your pet each day. So, go on some extra long walks with your dog, extend your cat’s playtime sessions and brush your pet’s coat. These activities may help alleviate situational anxiety brought on by shifting holiday routines.
No. 4: Decorate safely: When selecting holiday décor, prioritize your pet’s safety above all. Steer clear of plants toxic to pets, like holly, poinsettias and mistletoe; and avoid stringy items such as tinsel, curling ribbons or other tree and gift trimmings that when ingested, can cause intestinal blockage.
No. 5: Outfit your pet: Taking a festive family portrait for this year’s greeting card? Just want your pet to be comfortable and stylish on all those winter walks in the months ahead? With several major retailers offering ugly holiday sweaters for pets in a variety of sizes and designs, it’s easy to get your pet in on the fun.
