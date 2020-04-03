143rd Baptist E and M Annual Convention Session approaching

The 143rd Annual Session of the Baptist E and M Convention of South Carolina has been rescheduled for June. The initial session will begin 8 a.m. on June 1 and continue through June 4, with the final session closing at 4 p.m.
The convention will be conducted at the Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center Hotel, Myrtle Beach. There are no changes to the prior scheduled prices of reservations, and the program format of the annual session remains the same.
Rooms are still available for those desirous of attending. Reservations may be secured by calling 843-918-5000. The beginning room rate for the convention is $99 plus tax per room/night.
Associations and churches that have not registered to date are requested to register online at https://bemcsc.org. Registration may also be done by mail by posting registration packets to the Convention’s Headquarters at BEMCSC, 1531 Hampton St. Columbia, SC 29201. Additional information may secured by contacting Rev. Dr. Donald Greene, Jr. at 803-931-8811. Rev. Dr. Donald E. Greene is President of the Baptist Educational and Missionary Convention of South Carolina, and pastor of Andrew Chapel Baptist Church in Orangeburg.
Local conference resource contacts are Rev. Dr. Leon G. Brown, Moderator of the Antioch Baptist Association, and pastor of Moncks Corner Baptist Church and/or Rev. Aaron T. Brown, Sr., Pastor of Unity Missionary Baptist Church, Eutawville, who also serves as Secretary of the Baptist Educational and Missionary Convention of South Carolina. Berkeley County member churches are encouraged to register to attend the 2020 conference. The conference’s theme is “Equipping the Church for the Future.”
The Baptist Educational and Missionary Convention of South Carolina consist of 1,100 Baptist churches and 230,000 individual members across the state of South Carolina. Convention departments and auxiliaries include the Congress of Christian Education, the Brotherhood Convention, the Ushers Convention, the Woman’s Baptist E and M Convention, the South Carolina Baptist Congress of Christian Education, Music Ministry, and the Young Woman's Auxiliary (YWA).
Churches provide notice of service formats
Members of the St. Philip Benizi and Our Lady of Peace Catholic Community are receiving Sunday Mass via Live Streaming on Facebook at 9 am on Sundays. Stations of the Cross services are live streamed on Fridays at 6 p.m. Parishioners are directed to Face book at https: www.Facebook.com/St. Philip Benizi/ to participate and/or view the services.
Day Dawn Baptist Church worshipers may secure information and encouragement by visiting http://daydawnbaptist.com/.
I look forward to receiving information from other churches for sharing with members in an effort to keep everyone informed of schedule changes, and service platforms. With many churchgoers staying in, this is a way to keep them informed of how they may continue to participate in services being provided by their home church. For those not aware, the Berkeley Independent may also be read on line from your computer and/or cell phone. Your hometown paper is available to readers through numerous platforms.
Keeping in Prayer
Special prayers are going out to Deacon Jackie Pinckney, St. Julian Perkins, Isaac Perkins, Geneva Lloyd, and all area residents that are sick and/or shut-in.
Sympathy
Expressions of sympathy are sent to the family of the late Millie Simmons-Moody of Pineville, and the late Avis Gadsden Riley of St. Stephen. We ask that you keep these and all families experiencing loss, during these difficult days and times, in your thoughts and prayers.
Send items of interest to Yvonne Barnes at 1458 Colonel Maham Dr., Pineville, SC 29468, or email ybarnes@homesc.com.