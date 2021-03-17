Colon cancer awareness month reminds community members to take preventative measures (copy) (copy)

from A1
It was only a handful of months ago that Urie Smalls was undergoing critical colorectal surgery. It was a surgery that resulted from a colon polyp first noticed at a routine colonoscopy. Smalls, a retired law enforcement and volunteer director at a junior college, was forced to put everything aside and focus on his emerging health condition.
A year after the polyp was noticed, Smalls returned to the doctor for his follow up appointment as suggested. Smalls had developed anemia during that time and was beginning to feel the fatigue that comes with it, leaving doctors unsure of what the exact issue going on was. Smalls was propelled to seek a specialist for further assistance. It was then Smalls saw Dr. Cesar Santiago, a colorectal surgeon at Summerville Medical Center, for the first time.
Smalls remembers seeing a pamphlet on the wall in the doctor’s office about colon cancer and quickly thinking that couldn’t be him. During that visit, Santiago saw that the polyp was now evolving into something that concerned him and decided to schedule Smalls for a surgery to remove a portion of his colon.
Patients are recommended to begin screening for colonoscopies starting at the age of 45, however, if you have a family member who was diagnosed with colon cancer before the age of 50, then the age of your initial screening would be 10 years prior to their age of diagnosis. For example, if your dad was diagnosed with colon cancer at 43, then you would begin screening at 33 years old. Santiago says that the frequency of these colonoscopies is dependent upon what is found during your initial screening as well as your family history.
“After the surgery, when they wanted to take the staples out, she [the nurse] had cancer written on her jacket and that’s when I got a little nervous. Dr. Santiago came into the room and put his hand on my knees and said it was cancerous but not to panic, we got it in time we removed it,” said Smalls.
When Smalls came out of the doctor’s appointment, he called his family members to tell them of the good news. Smalls says that when his loved ones heard the word ‘cancer,’ it quickly became a much more emotional experience. Today, fully recovered, Smalls remains passionate about motivating those in his community to pay attention to their bodies and go in for their routine checkups.
“I know in African American communities we do tend to sit on things, we don’t move as quickly,” Smalls said. “We think laying down, taking an aspirin will be okay and it’s not that way. If I could alert more men, especially more men of color, when your body is telling you to do something, take heed.”
Santiago explained that in minority populations, preventive measures are not as commonly used, which leads to higher rates of diagnosis of colon cancer. Despite being one of the most preventable cancers, with proper screening, colon cancer remains commonly diagnosed.
“Not only among African Americans but a lot of minorities, or even going beyond the minorities, a lot of people just don’t have a lot of access to it,” Santiago said. “We live in a society that does not practice a lot of prevention, just fixes problems. A lot of things can be easily prevented and we wouldn’t have to be in the situation where we have to fix it.”
When COVID-19 first hit the states and there was still a lot of unknowns, Santiago said that people did not want to come into the office. Although Santiago says that this was within reason, as facilities pursue following proper precautions, he encourages people to continue getting their checkups.
“These things that we do find, they don’t wait for better times. When you are dealing with a malignancy, don’t ignore the symptoms. This is a problem that people don’t talk about over dinner and there’s a lot of taboos around it,” Santiago said.
March is recognized as colon cancer awareness month, a cancer that the National Center for Biotechnology Information reports as the second most deadly cancer worldwide. Santiago emphasizes that with preventive measures, it can often be avoided. For Smalls, the timing of his colonoscopy played a pivotal role in the trajectory of his life.
“If I had waited even just another six months it would have been a different story. I just thank God that we caught it in time,” Smalls said.