Berkeley County obituaries for June 4-10

ALDERMAN, Sallie Felkel, 98, of Moncks Corner died June 6. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
ARTIS, Denise Elaine, 61, of Ladson died June 6. Arrangements by Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel.
BARTLEY, William Earl, 37, of Moncks Corner died June 6. Arrangements by Henryhand's St. Stephen Chapel.
BIRDWHISTELL, Glen Jerdon, 81, of Goose Creek died June 4. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home.
BOWENS, Buster, 83, of St. Stephen died June 5. Arrangements by Henryhand's St. Stephen Chapel.
BRYANT, Alessander, 31, of St. Stephen died June 8. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
CONRAD, Melvin Edward, 74, of Jamestown died June 7. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
DEAN, Terry Lee, 37, of Summerville died June 8. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
DESONIA, Sharon Marie, 47, of Goose Creek died June 4. Arrangements by Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel.
DICKSON, Rita, 64, of Summerville died June 10. Arrangements by Avinger Funeral Home.
DOUGLAS, Daniel C. Jr., 72, of Hanahan died June 10. Arrangements by Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel.
GRAY, Graydon L. Jr., 77, of Goose Creek died June 9. Arrangements by Stuhr's Downtown Chapel.
GREGG, Sally Edith Case, 83, of Hanahan died June 5. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
GURNEY, Gary, 66, of Goose Creek died March 9. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' Summerville Chapel.
HARDY, Dallas Mewborn Jr., 79, of Moncks Corner died June 5. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
HILTON, Patricia Katherine, 82, of Summerville died June 5. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
JACOBS, Elizabeth, 70, of Goose Creek died May 17. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
JOHNSON, Evelyn Mae Coates, 79, of Goose Creek died June 7. Arrangements by Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
JOHNSON, Tony, 61, of Cross died June 7. Arrangements by Grace Funeral Services' Moncks Corner Chapel.
MEREE, Violet C., 82, of Summerville died June 9. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
PINCKNEY, James, 64, of Moncks Corner died June 9. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
ROBERTS, Robert S., 83, of Cross died June 5. Arrangements by Goldfinch Funeral Home of Conway.
ROGERS, Wilhelmina J., 93, of Pineville died June 4. Arrangements by Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home of Holly Hill.
SEAGRAVES, Donald Edward, 73, of Goose Creek died June 8. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Park Funeral Home of North Charleston.
TYLER, Rodney Nolan, 80, of Moncks Corner died June 9. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
WADFORD, Woodrow Wilson Jr., 82, of St. Stephen died June 4. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.