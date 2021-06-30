Berkeley County getting new home for Veterans Affairs office

Berkeley County scheduled a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 28 to mark the new location of the county Veterans Affairs office and its move to to 212 Oakley Plantation Drive in Moncks Corner, the site of the Berkeley County Water and Sanitation building.
The Veterans Affairs Office was previously located in Goose Creek. This new location will provide more space for veterans in a more secure facility.
Additionally, there will be a kiosk installed for veterans to check-in upon arrival, which will allow staff to more efficiently serve veterans and their families.
The phone number will remain the same: 843-377-8506. The office is open.
Berkeley County has between 22,000 and 23,000 resident veterans; there are an estimated 75,000 to 100,000 veterans across the Tri-County area.
"This new Veterans Affairs location will allow office staff to better serve our area veterans, who deserve our utmost respect and support," said Johnny Cribb, Berkeley County supervisor, in a media release.
We are so grateful to county leadership for both realizing our need for a larger site and recognizing the importance of assisting our veterans," added Jan Helton, Berkeley County veterans affairs director.