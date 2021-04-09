Berkeley County completes Dirt-to-Pave Projects in rural communities

Berkeley County has completed five Dirt-to-Pave projects in rural communities across the County. These five projects total approximately three miles in length. Berkeley County Roads and Bridges completed two of the projects, cutting costs and expediting project timelines.
The other three roads are part of the Dirt-to-Pave Six Roads project and were completed, ahead of schedule, by Banks Construction, with construction management provided by Infrastructure Consulting and Engineering.
Berkeley County Roads and Bridges completed the following road projects from the 2014 One-Cent Sales Tax Referendum:
• Countryside Way (Jedburg) – 0.49 miles
• Cherrywood Drive (Jedburg) – 0.33 miles
Banks Construction completed the following road projects from the 2008 One-Cent Sales Tax Referendum:
• Beulah Tabernacle Drive (St. Stephen) – 1.83 miles
• Steelshed Lane (Jamestown) – 0.14 miles
• Schurlknight Road (Alvin) – 0.30 miles
All of these roads have been paved; however, punch list items remain to be completed.
The next in-house projects include paving Fall Street in the Windwood Community (unincorporated Berkeley County); and once design is complete, permits are received, and right of way acquired, Berkeley County Roads and Bridges will complete the following roads, currently in the design phase: Constitution Avenue (Huger), Childsbury Drive (Cordesville), Crawdad Court (Cordesville), Osprey Drive (Cordesville), View Street (Cordesville), Tom Conley Park Road (Ladson), and Marvel Oak Circle (Ladson). As part of the Dirt-to-Pave Six Roads project, Banks Construction is currently working toward the completion of Ambassador Avenue, Four Acre Lane, and England Road in unincorporated Berkeley County.
The County’s Dirt-to-Pave Program paves dirt/gravel roads, often in rural communities. The county established the Dirt-to-Pave Program in the 2008 One-Cent Sales Tax referendum with 29 dirt/gravel roads identified, totaling 21.5 miles.
The 2014 One-Cent Sales Tax Program, which County voters passed through a referendum that same year, identified a total of 59 dirt/gravel roads, totaling about 12.6 miles.