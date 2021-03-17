Partly cloudy skies this morning. Strong thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 76F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Mainly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Kaleb Hollifield pitches in an early game for GCHS.
Rob Gantt/Gazette
Batter up!
Updated
It’s spring and Goose Creek High School pitcher Kaleb Hollifield fires one toward the plate in a scrimmage against Hanahan High School on March 10 at GCHS. For more information on the Gators and Hawks as baseball season dawns, see Sports.