Batter up!

  • Updated
Goose Creek pitcher
Kaleb Hollifield pitches in an early game for GCHS.

 Rob Gantt/Gazette

It’s spring and Goose Creek High School pitcher Kaleb Hollifield fires one toward the plate in a scrimmage against Hanahan High School on March 10 at GCHS. For more information on the Gators and Hawks as baseball season dawns, see Sports.