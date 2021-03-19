100-year-old recognized with parade and proclamation

Mrs. Dorothy Smith celebrated her 100th birthday on March 12 and was recognized by Mayor Michael Lockliear and the Moncks Corner Fire Department.
She has been a resident of Moncks Corner and Berkeley County since 2007. Smith worked for many years for the Admiral of the Navy and she retired in 1974. Raising her children, caring for her family, and spending time with her siblings has been her greatest joy.
A birthday parade was held in her honor with the Moncks Corner Fire Department lead the way with additional participants following behind. Mayor Lockliear recognized Smith with a proclamation at her home in Foxbank Plantation.