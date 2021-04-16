Berkeley County Schools receives Purple Star for helping with military students

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster recently proclaimed April as the Month of the Military Child. As a part of the festivities, he also recognized the Palmetto State’s nine Purple Star School Districts.
Berkeley County School District was among those recognized after earning the designation this year.
The Purple Star designation recognizes a significant commitment to supporting military families and students of servicemen and women. Schools and/or districts with the Purple Star designation met specific requirements, including but not limited to targeted training, additional programs and resources.
Approximately 1,400 children of active-duty military families currently attend Berkeley County School District schools.
“We would like to thank all of our school counselors, Monica Harvin, our Coordinator of Counseling Services and Chris Gerry and Jennifer Ohmer, School Liaison Specialists with Joint Base Charleston, for their support in helping our district achieve the Purple Star designation,” said BCSD Chief Diversity Officer Dr. Glenda Levine.
Dr. Levine and BCSD Military Student Transition Consultant Jenna Young attended a press conference on recently where BCSD’s commitment to military families was recognized.