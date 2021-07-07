Berkeley County obituaries for June 24-29

BROWN, Georgia M., 93, of Summerville died June 26. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
BUTLER, Jaquez Deonte, 16, of Moncks Corner died June 22. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston.
DENMARK, Abraham, 85, of Huger died June 24. Arrangements by Smith-McNeal's Awendaw Chapel.
DITTO, Annette Foster, 65, of Goose Creek died June 22. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
DOYE, Glenwood, 69, of Ladson died June 27 Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston.
ELEY, Sandra Peagler, 74, of Moncks Corner died June 25 Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
FENNICK, Elijah Bruce, 62, of Goose Creek died June 22. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
FRODGE, Jennifer, 44, of Goose Creek died June 22. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
GILLIARD, Marion Theresa, 60, of Hanahan died June 22. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston.
GERSCH, Evelyn E., 89, of Daniel Island died June 28. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
JONES, Elreta F., 84, of St. Stephen died June 28. Arrangements by Henryhand's St. Stephen Chapel.
LEMON, Russell, 76, of Wando died June 28. Arrangements by Suburban Funeral Home of North Charleston.
NORTHAM, Karen Marie, 58, of Moncks Corner died June 17. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
RAMSEY, Willie Fred, 71, of Pineville died June 25. Arrangements by Henryhand's St. Stephen Chapel.
SINGLETON, Tyrike D., 45, of Ladson died June 23. Arrangements by The Serenity Mortuary of Summerville.
THOMAS, Donald , 77, of Cordesville died June 28. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
TRAVERS, John Francis Jr., 61, of St. Stephen died June 16. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
VARNADOE, Stephen Kenneth, 75, of Hanahan died June 24. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
WILLIAMS, Rickey J., of St. Stephen died June 25. Arrangements by Henryhand's St. Stephen Chapel.