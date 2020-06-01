You are the owner of this article.
Berkeley County Mosquito Abatement Conducting Aerial Spraying June 3

Berkeley County Mosquito Abatement will be aerial spraying on the County’s southern end on Wednesday, June 3. The spraying is scheduled to start around 6 a.m. and take about two hours. If unfavorable weather conditions exist, the applications will be made at the same time on Thursday.

The aerial application will specifically be made to Daniel Island and communities around Clouter Creek. See attached map.

For a schedule of future spraying events, click HERE.

For information or concerns regarding the Berkeley County Mosquito Abatement Program or to report a mosquito problem in your area, please call 843-719-4646.

