The Hopscotch Festival in Raleigh, N.C., is an unusual music festival. It doesn't take place in a park or typical outdoor setting with multiple stages. Instead, Hopscotch is held within local venues in the city, such as City Plaza and the Red Hat Amphitheater.
The event also includes more avant-garde artists than your typical festival, say, Music Midtown in Atlanta or Lollapalooza in Chicago. Regional artists are heavily featured, along with a lot of indie acts and up-and-comers.
A few of this year's major performers are Miguel, The Flaming Lips, Real Estate, Grizzly Bear, MC50, Thundercat, Liz Phair, Mipso and Nile Rodgers & Chic. North Carolina band Zack Mexico, a regular in Charleston, also is included among the headliners.
In addition, the festival includes two Charleston artists, who were announced Wednesday afternoon in a second round of releases.
Khari Lucas of the expansive jazz/soul/hip-hop/electronica project Contour is one of those artists.
"It's the first official festival lineup I've ever been a part of, so it really feels like a milestone," says Lucas. "I feel especially kind of surprised and grateful, considering there isn't even a release with the band format yet. I think it's going to be a great experience builder. I'm obviously excited about getting to see some of my favorite bands play, but I think my favorite part of festivals is discovering new acts and meeting new people, so that's what I'm really looking forward to."
Also making the lineup is Vanity Plates, a trio from the Lowcountry with sounds ranging from discordant soft punk to fuzzy surf rock.
The three-day festival will take place Sept. 6-8. For more information, go to hopscotchmusicfest.com.