The Magnetic Music Festival at The Purple Buffalo featured more than 20 multi-genre and eclectic EDM artists.

//

Shaggin’ on the Cooper continues the party underneath Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge at the Mount Pleasant Pier. 

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.