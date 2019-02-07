The Pour House on James Island held a Bob Marley birthday celebration on Jan. 31 with local reggae group Well Charged, featuring special guests Ric Williams of Mystic Vibrations, Jawge Hughes, Zandrina Dunning and Steven Sandifer of Dangermuffin.
The Pour House on James Island held a Bob Marley birthday celebration on Jan. 31 with local reggae group Well Charged, featuring special guests Ric Williams of Mystic Vibrations, Jawge Hughes, Zandrina Dunning and Steven Sandifer of Dangermuffin.
Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.