David Bourque, Evan Stafford and Martha Charles

Mason Lane plays his toy trumpet.

Grace Huston and Amber Lipscomb attend Folly Beach's Folly Gras Parade & Block Party on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.

Jenny Peterson and Gregory Wilson dance during the party.

Folly Beach's 11th annual Folly Gras parade and street festival featured kids' activities, local food and art vendors and live music by local bands on Feb. 23.

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.