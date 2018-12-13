Be Scene 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Twelve-year-old Jesse Price sprinkles powdered sugar on doughnuts for this year’s commemoration of the Jewish Festival of Lights. Wade Spees/Staff Wade Spees Buy Now Clarinetist Philip Lipton led the Kleztonians band in Hava Nagila (“Let us rejoice" in Hebrew). Wade Spees/Staff Wade Spees Buy Now Theatrically-dressed Ann Winnard (front) and Lydia Barry tower over others as they make their way to the Center for Jewish Life. Wade Spees/Staff Wade Spees Buy Now Rabbi Yossi Refson assisted holocaust survivor Diny Adkins in lighting the candles in this year’s commemoration of the Festival of Lights. Wade Spees/Staff Wade Spees Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Subscribe for $2.98 / week Sunday’s weather prompted Chanukah in the Square’s move — traditionally held in Marion Square — to the Center for Jewish Life in Mount Pleasant for this year’s commemoration of the Festival of Lights. Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save This Week's Circulars Most popular today