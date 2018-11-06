Be Scene: Scottish Games and Highland Gathering 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Buy Now Bagpipers march at the Scottish Games and Highland Gathering. Buy Now Monica Shaw, Jennifer Maddox and Amber Nanni show off their traditional Scottish attire. Buy Now Shane Sutherland participates in the caber toss competition. Buy Now Jerry Henkins of Clan Fraser celebrates his Scottish heritage. Buy Now Chris Chafin participates in the hammer throw competition. Buy Now Fife players perform. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Subscribe for $2.98 / week The Scottish Society of Charleston held the 47th annual Scottish Games and Highland Gathering at Boone Hall Plantation on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Stephen Massar/Special to The Post and Courier Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save This Week's Circulars Most popular today