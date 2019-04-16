Mostly sunny skies. High near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: April 16, 2019 @ 12:04 am
The annual 98 Rockfest featured Halestorm, Underoath, P.O.D., Pop Evil, Rival Sons and Mason Jar Muzik on Friday, April 12, 2019. Edward Brantley/Special to The Post and Courier
Laura Crago and Seth Shoup of Summerville enjoy the annual 98 Rockfest at Exchange Park in Ladson on Friday, April 12, 2019. Edward Brantley/Special to The Post and Courier
The annual 98 Rockfest featured Halestorm, Underoath, P.O.D., Pop Evil, Rival Sons and Mason Jar Muzik on Friday at the Ladson Exchange Park.
