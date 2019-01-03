Sara Nesbit, a chairperson for the Charleston Lowcountry Kwanzaa Planning Committee, lights a candle for the Kinara with Cen'sere Smith, 7, during the Kwanzaa Kids Village celebration at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Miles Laprade, 9, left, and Jay'vion Smith, 10, learn how to play a djembe during the Kwanzaa Kids Village celebration at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. Lauren Petracca/Staff
