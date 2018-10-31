Be Scene: Coastal Carolina Fair 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Allie Shannon (from left), 5, Tiffany Shannon and Brock Ross watch Tiffany's kid Levi Shannon, 9, ride the swings. By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com Buy Now The Diamond Rio band performs. By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com Buy Now Kids react to a ride. By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com Buy Now Shannon Nelson tries the claw machine. By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com Buy Now Joseph Willhite is hugged by Karyn Beaty on the lift ride. By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Subscribe for $2.98 / week The 2018 Coastal Carolina Fair is back with all the rides, food, games, music and more at the fairgrounds in Ladson. The fair runs through Nov. 4. Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save This Week's Circulars Most popular today