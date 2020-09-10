BCSD using electrostatic sprayers to clean buses

Berkeley County School District is equipping bus drivers with special sprayers to sanitize the school buses between morning and afternoon routes.
Purchasing the sprayers is an extra step the district invested in to ensure the safety of students and staff who ride the school buses.
The buses are being sprayed with professional cordless electrostatic backpack sprayers by Victory Innovations.
After driving their morning and afternoon routes, bus drivers bring their buses to their designated bus lots to be cleaned.
The product’s description states the sprayers provide an electrical charge to the cleaning solution, allowing them to wrap conductive surfaces with an effective and even coverage.
District transportation ordered nine backpack sprayers using General Fund money. The district ordered 50 backpack sprayers and 100 handheld sprayers in July that are covered by CARES Act funding. More than 20 backpack sprayers arrived last week, and 26 more are scheduled to arrive this week.
The buses are sprayed after the morning and afternoon routes. Nobody re-boards a sprayed bus until the next set of routes begins.
To avoid the fumes, bus drivers start from the back of the bus and make their way up to the front. The drivers spray the seats, hand rails and windows, as well as the driver’s seat.
Bus driver Ruthie Haskell drives special education buses. It took her about five minutes or so to spray down an entire bus. She helped with spraying following her three morning routes of the day on the first day of school. See video of bus getting sprayed down.
“You just go seat to a seat, back and forth...until you reach the front, and just make sure you grab the hand rails coming down, and the driver’s seat,” she said.
All BCSD school buses are owned, funded and maintained by the South Carolina Department of Education, and thus students and staff who use the buses must adhere to face covering guidelines for school buses, with the exception of someone with special healthcare or educational needs.