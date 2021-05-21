Baseball stars earn top honors

The high school baseball season has been a long one – in the best way – in the Aiken Standard coverage area.
Local teams again played well into May and made deep playoff runs, and they used some serious star power to extend their seasons.
Four area players earned All-State honors, and two of those were named Player of the Year in their respective regions: Barnwell's Weston Sandifer in Region 5-AA and Williston-Elko's Orry Burt in Region 3-A. Strom Thurmond's Caleb Jones made the Class AAA All-State team, and Ridge Spring-Monetta's Dawson Holsemback did the same in Class A.
Sandifer and the Warhorses won another region title and earned a No. 1 seed in the state playoffs. They opened the playoffs with a win, then had their postseason put on hold as a seeding controversy in another region paused the entire Class AA bracket.
Burt and the Blue Devils finished second in Region 3-A to return to the state playoffs.
Jones and the Rebels won Region 5-AAA, then stayed hot once the postseason began. They reeled off three consecutive wins to claim the Lower State District 4 championship and advance to the Lower State championship series.
Holsemback and the Trojans picked up another Region 3-A title and opened the playoffs with two straight wins before coming up just shy of a district championship.
North Augusta, loaded with youth and talent, emerged from a tough Region 5-AAAA race as league champions before suffering a couple of tough-luck losses in the playoffs.