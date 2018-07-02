Southern Hot Dog Chili
Ingredients
Small onion, grated
Chili powder — I’d say between 1/4 cup and 3/4 cup depending on your taste preference, the more you add the spicier it gets
1 to 2 tablespoons of paprika for color
A pinch or two of cayenne pepper for heat
Salt and pepper
Dash of Worcestershire sauce
1 pound ground beef
Enough water to cover the meat
Directions
The key to chili is the texture and the way to get the right texture is by smooshing the ground beef with your hands into the water. It’s kind of gross but essential. You also can try chef Alex Lira’s method and use a blender to get it right before putting it in the cooking pot.
This is how I do it:
Grate your onions. If you’re a boss, you can grate them on a cheese grater. I use the food processor to keep from crying. Add the onions to a deep pot on medium heat. You want to sweat them not sauté them. Once they get going, add your spices to get them toasted and smelling good. Turn off the heat. Then throw in the meat and cover it with water. Use your hand to break it up into a loose texture. The water should look pink and meaty, and the meat should be loose not chunky. Now simmer until it’s done. You can add more spices and water as it cooks to get it to taste right.
Now, get a soft hot dog bun and zap it in the microwave for a few seconds. Lay in your hot dog. I prefer all-beef Nathan's or Hebrew National. Squirt a line of yellow mustard alongside the wiener, sprinkle on a layer of freshly diced onion and then top with the chili. Use a slotted spoon to dish it out so you don't get too much grease.