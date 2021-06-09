Banks drag stocks slightly lower; Biden administration to do its own TikTok review

Stocks lower while 'meme' shares stir pot
NEW YORK — A slide in banks and industrial companies nudged stocks on Wall Street to modest losses June 9 after an early gain faded in the last half-hour of trading. Stocks championed by hordes of online retail investors, the "meme" stocks as they have become known, were volatile once again.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.2 percent, erasing its meager gain from a day earlier. The benchmark index's modest moves this week have it on track for its first weekly loss in three weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 0.4 percent, while the Nasdaq held up somewhat better, ending down just 0.1 percent.
Treasury yields slipped and weighed down banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more interest on loans.
Elsewhere in the market, volatility in so-called meme stocks embraced by investors using online forums like Reddit continued. Clover Health fell 23.6 percent while AMC Entertainment sank 10.4 percent. Wendy's tumbled 12.7 percent after soaring 25.9 percent a day earlier.
WH drops Trump order aimed at TikTok
WASHINGTON — The White House dropped Trump-era executive orders that attempted to ban the popular apps TikTok and WeChat and will conduct its own review aimed at identifying national security risks with software applications tied to China, officials said June 9.
A new executive order directs the U.S. Commerce Department to undertake what officials describe as an "evidence-based" analysis of transactions involving apps that are manufactured or supplied or controlled by China. Officials are particularly concerned about apps that collect users' persona data or have connections to Chinese military or intelligence activities.
The department also will make recommendations on how to further protect Americans' genetic and personal health information, and will address the risks of certain software apps connected to China or other adversaries, according to senior administration officials.
TikTok declined to comment. WeChat did not respond to a request for comment.
The Biden administration's move reflects the ongoing concern that Americans' personal data could be exposed by popular apps tied to China, a chief U.S. economic and political rival. Earlier this year, the White House backed off President Donald Trump's attempts to ban TikTok.
GameStop names Amazon vet as CEO
NEW YORK — GameStop, the video-game retailer whose manic stock movements captivated Wall Street this year, is bringing on a pair of Amazon veterans as its new chief executive and chief financial officer to aid in its much anticipated digital turnaround.
Matt Furlong, who most recently oversaw Amazon's Australia business and spent nine years with the company, will start as CEO on June 21. GameStop also said that Mike Recupero, who most recently was CFO of Amazon's North American consumer business, will begin as chief financial officer on July 12.
GameStop's stock has been on a wild rocket ride, soaring more than 1,500 percent this year as waves of smaller-pocketed investors piled in on hopes that it can transform itself into an e-commerce powerhouse after sales at its brick-and-mortar stores faltered. Investors pinned much of their hope on Ryan Cohen, a major investor who co-founded Chewy, the online seller of pet supplies.
GameStop said June 9 that it's still losing money, posting a net loss of $66.8 million for the three months through May 1. But that's not as bad as the $165.7 million loss from a year earlier, and its sales of $1.28 billion was stronger than the $1.16 billion that analysts expected. Sales grew 25 percent even as the company closed some of its stores.
Ex-VW boss to pay carmaker $13M
FRANKFURT, Germany — Former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn has agreed to pay $13.6 million in compensation for what the company called his failure to quickly get to the bottom of the 2015 scandal over diesel engines rigged to cheat on emissions tests.
Winterkorn's payment is his share of larger settlement with Volkswagen by him and three other former managers.
VW said it would get $329 million from liability insurance against loss from the actions of directors and officers.
More than 30 insurers were also involved in the talks, the dpa news agency reported. The settlement must be approved by the company's shareholder meeting July 22.
VW said Winterkorn "breached his duties of care" as CEO, based on an investigation it commissioned.
Ferrari taps chip executive as CEO
MILAN — Luxury sports carmaker Ferrari has tapped Benedetto Vigna, an Italian executive at Europe's largest semiconductor chipmaker, as its new CEO, the company announced Wednesday.
Vigna, 52, will join Ferrari in September from Geneva-based STMicroelectronics, where he has worked for 26 years, most recently running the most profitable operating business, its analog, micro-electromechanical systems and sensors group.
The appointment signals Ferrari's focus on new technologies shaping an automotive world in transition, as the importance of electric powertrains, autonomous driving technologies and in-car connectivity is growing. Ferrari has announced that its first fully electric supercar will be launched in 2025.
Ferrari said Vigna's knowledge of the semiconductor industry "will accelerate Ferrari's ability to pioneer the application of next-generation technologies."
Vigna will be the third CEO at the company in three years, following the resignation in December of Louis Camilleri after a bout with COVID-19 and the unexpected death of Sergio Marchionne in July 2018. Chairman John Elkann was been running the company, based in the northern Italian city of Maranello in Emilia-Romagna, on an interim basis.