Mattress Firm broke, 700 stores closing
HOUSTON — Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress retailer, is filing for bankruptcy protection and plans to close up to 700 stores around the country.
According to court documents, Mattress Firm has more than $1 billion in liabilities and has more than 50,000 creditors. It owes its largest creditor, mattress maker Simmons Manufacturing Co., nearly $65 million. The company has 16 stores in the Charleston region.
CEO Steve Stagner said the bankruptcy will allow the company to "strengthen our balance sheet" and close stores in certain markets with "too many locations in close proximity to each other."
The company has more than 3,000 stores in the U.S. and in recent years had been aggressively expanding as it purchased competitors.
Record imports push US trade gap up
WASHINGTON — Record imports drove the U.S. trade deficit up for the third straight month in August. The deficit in the trade of goods with China and Mexico hit records.
The Commerce Department said Friday that the trade gap — the difference between what America sells and what it buys abroad — rose to $53.2 billion in August from $50 billion in July. The August reading was the highest since February.
Imports rose 0.6 percent to a record $262.7 billion on higher shipments of cellphones and autos; exports slid 0.8 percent to $209.4 billion.
The U.S. ran a $76.7 billion deficit in the trade of goods such as machinery and cars. That gap was partially offset by a $23.5 billion surplus in the trade of services such as banking and tourism.
Consumer borrowing up $20.1B in Aug.
WASHINGTON — Americans increased their borrowing in August with the category that covers auto and student loans rising by the largest amount in nine months.
The Federal Reserve reports that consumer debt rose by a seasonally adjusted $20.1 billion in August following a gain of $16.6 billion in July.
The August performance exceeded expectations. Many economists had been looking for a smaller increase of around $15 billion.
The gain was led by a $15.2 billion rise in auto loans and student loans, the biggest jump in this category since last November. The category that covers credit cards saw an increase of $4.8 billion, up from a $1.3 billion rise in July.
Consumer borrowing is closely watched for signals it sends about household spending which accounts for 70 percent of economic activity.
CBS seeks advice on #MeToo fund
NEW YORK — CBS has hired the consulting firm Rally to help disperse $20 million to groups dedicated to supporting #MeToo and promoting workplace safety and equality for women. The announcement comes less than a month after the company parted ways with longtime CEO Les Moonves after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.
CBS expects to announce the recipients of the funds by Dec. 14.
CBS announced the donation early last month, shortly after The New Yorker magazine published allegations against Moonves that prompted his departure from the media giant.
Those seeking funding through the money that has been set aside by CBS can email cbsfund@wearerally.com.