Bankrupt 200-year-old men's retailer gets buyout offer; virus hurts Lyft's traffic

Mall owner bids to buy Brooks Bros.
NEW YORK — Brooks Brothers will be purchased for $325 million by a retail venture owned by licensing company Authentic Brands Group and mall owner Simon Property Group.
Sparc Group LLC initially offered $305 million for the storied clothing company last month. It will continue running at least 125 Brooks Brothers retail locations as part of the deal.
The 200-year-old New York-based clothier, which has dressed nearly every U.S. president, filed for bankruptcy in July. Its King Street store in downtown Charleston has been closed for months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A hearing to approve the sale is scheduled for Friday. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the month if all closing conditions are satisfied.
Lyft loses $437M as riders stay home
NEW YORK — Lyft on Wednesday posted a loss of $437.1 million for the second quarter, when the coronavirus outbreak meant few people were looking to use its ride-hailing service.
The San Francisco-based company's revenue slumped to $339.3 million in the April-June quarter, down 61 percent from the same period last year.
Its number of active riders declined 60 percent during the quarter as people shied away from traveling in shared vehicles.
CEO Logan Green pointed to upbeat trends, noting that rides were up 78 percent in July compared to April.
Lyft took steps to stop the bleeding, and in April announced it would lay off 17 percent of its workforce. Lyft also launched a service to deliver essentials to government agencies, businesses and nonprofits.
Gas drives July consumer prices up
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer prices jumped 0.6 percent in July as gasoline prices continued to rise.
The Labor Department reported Wednesday that the increase last month in its consumer price index matched a 0.6 percent rise in June. The uptick was about twice what economists expected. But inflation remains in check: Consumer prices are up just 1 percent over the past year.
Gasoline prices rose 5.3 percent from June to July but are down 20.3 percent in the past 12 months as the coronavirus recession has kept Americans from driving.
Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation was up 0.6 percent last month from June and 1.6 percent from a year ago.
Microsoft back selling phones with Duo
NEW YORK — Microsoft is back to selling smartphones for the first time since it abandoned its mobile business more than four years ago.
The company began taking orders Wednesday for the Surface Duo, a new dual-screen Android device that costs $1,399 and begins shipping in September.
The high-priced gadget is designed to impress, but is also arriving during the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression, with unemployment in double digits and budget-wary consumers spending more time at home to avoid the coronavirus pandemic.
Microsoft is pitching the Duo as a more useful tool than a conventional smartphone, since it enables users to multitask with two separate apps or web pages at a time. CEO Satya Nadella, for instance, uses one screen to take notes and the other to read a book on Amazon's Kindle app.
The Duo has two 5.6-inch displays and, when opened like a book, is a slim 4.8 millimeters thick, making it what the company says is the thinnest device on the market. Microsoft engineers say that instead of adopting a single folding screen, as Samsung does, they chose to connect two displays on a hinge because it allows for sturdier glass.
Tenn. gets Facebook data center
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Facebook plans to build an $800 million data center in Tennessee that is expected to employ about 100 people, state economic development officials announced Wednesday.
The state Department of Economic and Community Development said construction has just begun on Facebook's 982,000-square-foot facility iabotu 30 miles from Nashville and it will continue until 2023.
The development will be supported by 100 percent sourced renewable energy and is expected to use 80 percent less water than the average data center.
Ford recalls SUVs over fluid leaks
DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 558,000 midsize SUVs in North America because the brakes may not work properly. The recall covers certain 2015-2018 Ford Edge and 2016-2018 Lincoln MKX vehicles.
Ford said Wednesday that some front brake hoses can rupture, causing brake fluid to leak. If too much fluid leaks, it could take more effort to stop the vehicle, and stopping distances could increase.
The company says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries from the problem. Drivers should see a brake warning light on the dashboard if the fluid gets too low.
Owners will be notified starting the week of Sept. 14. Dealers will replace the hoses with new ones with a different design.
UK recession worst among peers
LONDON — Britain has suffered the deepest recession among the world's top economies this year, shrinking by a fifth in the second quarter alone when much of the economy was mothballed as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
The 20.4 percent quarterly drop is the worst since records began in 1955, the Office for National Statistics said, and means Britain is in recession.
While many of the lockdown restrictions have since been eased, the country faces a tough time in coming months, with unemployment likely to spike as the government phases out a support program that has effectively kept nearly 10 million workers on company payrolls.
Britain's recession is deeper than those recorded by comparable economies in Europe, notably Germany, France and Italy, or by the United States. Canada and Japan, the remaining members of the Group of Seven leading industrial nations, have yet to publish their second-quarter numbers but no economist thinks they will be as bad as the U.K.'s.
Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg Bank, said the main reason why the U.K. economy has fared worse is that the lockdown was introduced at "a later stage" in the outbreak, particularly when compared with others in Europe.
Tesla to split its high-flying stock
SAN RAMON, Calif. — Tesla will split its stock for the first time in its history so more investors can afford to buy a stake in the electric car pioneer following a meteoric rise in its market value.
The five-for-one stock split announced late Tuesday won't change how much Tesla's business is worth, but will automatically reduce the price of its shares by 80 percent when it's completed on Aug. 31.
The move will create a wider universe of potential investors and also often has the psychological effect of making it seem as if a stock is on sale. Those factors often spark rallies after a split is announced.
The company's shares surged 6 percent to $1,459 in extended trading after the news about the split came out. They jumped another 13 percent Wednesday to $1,554.76.
It marks the first time that Tesla has split its stock since the company went public at $17 per share a decade ago. An investor who bought and held $10,000 worth of stock then would now have shares valued at about $860,000.