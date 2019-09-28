I’m a firm believer in patterns. Patterns of how we live. We may choose a particular home because of its style. A particular product because we believe it’s better than another that is pretty much the same thing.
The style we choose comes from a set of ideals, beliefs, goals and numerous other variables tucked away in our grey matter.
Though marketing can be held accountable for many of our choices, as individuals, we usually gravitate toward those things that “speak” to us. Things that reinforce our idea of who we are.
It stands to reason that we do the same when we choose a car to get us from point A to point B and everywhere in between. Our cars, after all, are our mini-homes. Some of us “live” in them more than others.
Some studies indicate we choose our autos because of our personality. Makes sense to me.
Outdoor Lovers
Jeeps, trucks and mid-size SUVs and crossovers are best suited for outdoor enthusiasts. A Subaru Outback, a Jeep Wrangler and a Toyota Tacoma fit the bill for those who want to get to the trails in style and in a vehicle that can take on any terrain. Jeeps and Subarus are “truck-like” without committing to a full truck. Truck owners like the more “assertive” feel of a large pickup.
Pampered and Luxurious
Pampering pleases. A sense of luxury as you drive. BMWs, Mercedes-Benz, Infiniti are all luxury brands. They’re powerful as well and are for those who like to have all their senses involved when driving. Even sitting in one makes you feel like a new person. Famous people who drive Mercedes-Benz are Sylvester Stallone, Diane Keaton and Kim Kardashian. Halle Berry, Reese Witherspoon and Clive Owen are Beemer drivers.
Environmentally conscious
Drivers in this category look to smaller cars because they’re conscious of their carbon footprint. The Toyota Yaris Hybrid and Prius are for those budget-minded green space lovers. For wealthier environmentalists, the Lexus GS 300h, Audi Q7 e-Tron Hybrid and Tesla Model S let everyone know: I’m green in all kinds of ways.
Adventurers
Living on the edge usually means fast, edgy and sporty. Jacquars, Porsches, the Cadillac XT5 and Corvettes fit the bill. They’re for those risk-takers who like speed and luxury. And a high insurance premium.
Zen and practical
Most any sedan – Hondas, Toyotas, Nissans and Volkswagens. Compact sedans for upscale practicality include Alfa Romeo Giulia, Audi A5 and Genesis G70s. After all, gliding down the road is both practical and if I’m driving an Audi A5, I know that will bring me all kinds of Zen.
Be safe out there.