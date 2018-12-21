Depreciation is the biggest long-term expense among new-vehicle buyers, accounting for nearly 40 percent of all ownership costs. Choosing a vehicle that retains its value can prove to be a real money saver over time. It’s especially important if you’re buying a costlier vehicle, simply because there’s more money at stake to lose.
For example, if you pick a model that loses 50 percent of its original value after five years, depreciation will cost you $15,000 on a $30,000 car or truck and $30,000 on one that originally cost $60,000. But if you instead choose a ride that drops only 40 percent of its value after five years, you’d cut your losses to $12,000 and $24,000, respectively.
Choosing a model that returns more money down the road means being able to make a larger down payment on your next vehicle. It also helps prevent becoming “upside down,” which happens when an owner owes more on a car than it’s worth. This would mean having to reimburse the lender for the difference between what’s owed and what the insurance company will pay if the vehicle is stolen or becomes totaled in a wreck.
Resale value is just as critical a consideration for those who lease, rather than purchase and finance a vehicle. That’s because a leased model’s monthly payments are based on the difference between its original price and what it’s expected to be worth at the end of the term.
According to a study of more than 4.3 million new and used car sales conducted by iSeeCars.com in Woburn, Mass., nine out of the 10 models that hold onto their resale values the most tenaciously are either sport-utility vehicles or pickup trucks. This is due in no small part to their meteoric rise in popularity.
The top models in this regard, the Jeep Wrangler and Wrangler Unlimited SUVs drop a mere 27.3 percent of their initial values after half a decade. The lone passenger car among the top 10 is the compact Subaru Impreza. “The Impreza is the only compact vehicle in the class to offer standard all-wheel-drive, making it one of the most affordable vehicles with that option,” says iSeeCars.com CEO Phong Ly.
For the most part, the rides having the lowest five-year resale values are either electric, plug-in hybrid, or luxury cars, and it’s largely for circumstantial reasons. Among the biggest losers are the Nissan Leaf electric car with 71,7 percent depreciation and the BMW 7 Series luxury sedan at 71.1 percent.
“Government incentives play a role in the steep depreciation of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles as their resale value is based off their lower effective post-incentive sticker price,” says Ly. “Luxury vehicles are often leased, which leads to a surplus of three-year-old versions that lowers the demand for the older models.”
Among pickup trucks, the Toyota Tacoma midsize and Tundra full-size models hold onto their values the most tenaciously, with 29.5 percent and 37.1 percent five-year depreciation, respectively. By comparison, the sales-leading Ford F-150 loses 44.1 percent of its value. Again, you can chalk this discrepancy up to supply and demand.
“The lowest-depreciating vehicles typically aren’t the best sellers,” says Ly. “The relative scarcity of Tacomas in the resale market coupled with their reputation for reliability helps drive up their value.”
© CTW Features
Vehicles with the Lowest Five-Year Depreciation
1. Jeep Wrangler Unlimited: 27.3%
2. Jeep Wrangler: 27.3%
3. Toyota Tacoma: 29.5%
4. Toyota Tundra: 37.1%
5. Nissan Frontier: 37.8%
6. Toyota 4Runner: 38.1%
7. Chevrolet Silverado 1500: 39.7%
8. GMC Sierra 1500: 39.9%
9. Subaru Impreza: 42.3%
10. Ram 1500: 42.7%
Source: iSeeCars.com